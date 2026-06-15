Adani’s Navi Mumbai and Guwahati airports named among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Monday announced that it has achieved global recognition after two of its airport projects -- the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the new Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati -- were named among the ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports 2026’ by the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.

The recognition places the two Indian airports among seven aviation infrastructure projects worldwide selected for their architectural excellence, sustainability, and passenger-centric design.

The annual Prix Versailles awards, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, celebrate contemporary architectural achievements that combine innovation, cultural identity and environmental responsibility.

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 was recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture and futuristic design.

The terminal integrates technology, art, and functionality to create a world-class travel experience while reflecting India's aspirations as a modern global economic powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Terminal 2 of Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport earned praise for its design inspired by the region’s ecological and cultural heritage.

Positioned as a key gateway to northeast India, the terminal draws architectural inspiration from the ‘Bamboo Orchid’, incorporating biophilic design principles that celebrate the region's rich biodiversity while ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency.

The two Indian airports were recognised alongside major international aviation hubs in Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport Holdings Ltd said the recognition reflects the company's commitment to creating world-class airport infrastructure that combines architectural excellence with functionality, sustainability and operational efficiency.

"We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. At Adani Airports, we see airports as important connectors of people and regions," the spokesperson said.

The company added that the recognition validates its vision of developing airport infrastructure that not only meets global standards but also showcases India's design capabilities and growing aviation ambitions.

Prix Versailles is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious architecture and design awards.

Since its inception in 2015, it has recognised airports and terminals that go beyond conventional infrastructure by creating spaces that blend aesthetics, sustainability and cultural significance.

--IANS

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