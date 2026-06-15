June 15, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday flaunts her new summer hair

Ananya Panday flaunts her new summer hair

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday was seen flaunting her new summer hair in her latest social media post.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, she published a short video of herself showing off her new hairstyle.

The 'CTRL' actress went for a straight layered cut with natural flow this time. Her freshly chopped tresses were a medium brown shade with natural warmth.

However, this is not the first time that Ananya has made headlines with her hairdo.

Before this, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress was seen creating a lot of buzz with her bangs.

In March, Ananya wondered if her bangs had made her too active on Instagram.

Publishing a couple of stunning photos on her Insta account, flaunting her bangs, she asked her Insta Fam, "Am I being too active on the gram now that I have bangs ???".

Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, had commented, "Yessssss" with laughing with tears and a red heart emoji.

Ananya is extremely active on social media and shares constant updates from both her personal and professional life with the netizens.

On Thursday, Ananya provided an insight into her peaceful four-day wellness retreat, where she was focused on relaxation, healing, and self-care.

During her time away, Anaya revealed that she indulged in things such as meditation, morning walks in nature, Ayurvedic massages, and other holistic therapies such as sound healing, aqua therapy, and acupuncture.

Dropping some images from her time there on social media, she wrote, “four relaxing days filled with meditation, morning walks in the green, ayurvedic massages, oxygen therapy, yummiest food, clinical + ayurvedic knowledge about my body, aqua therapy, sound therapy in the worlds largest sonorium, some cute doggies, acupuncture, my fave reading and alone time and so much more.”

--IANS

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