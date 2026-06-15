Spotlight on Odisha’s sprinter at Kolkata leg of Indian Athletics Series

Kolkata, June 15 (IANS) Odisha’s Dondapati M. won the men’s 100m title with a time of 10.56 secs as the sprinters from Odisha took the spotlight in the Kolkata leg of the Indian Athletics Series held at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. He also finished second in the men’s 200m.

The winner of the men’s 200m was Astik Pradhan of Odisha. His winning time was 21.29 secs. Mousumi Roy Uttam, representing Odisha, was the winner of the women’s 100m race. Her winning time was 12.06 secs.

Athletes from Railways, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Police, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra won gold medals in the event, which is part of a new domestic series of 16 regional meets started by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) this year to provide a competitive environment to local athletes.

The series started at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on April 4 and will end with the 16th stage in September at ABG Foundation in Bengaluru. In a year where every athlete is aiming to earn that qualifying mark for the Asian and Commonwealth Games, these meets will help them to attain these marks without much travelling.

Results

Men:

100m: Dondapati M (Odisha) 10.56 secs, Vignesh A (Madhya Pradesh) 10.73 secs, Shiv Kumar Soren (Jharkhand) 10.80 secs.

200m: Astik Pradhan (Odisha) 21.29 secs, Dondapati M (Odisha) 21.41 secs, Aryan Ekka (Odisha) 21.90 secs.

400m: Mijo Chacko Kurian (Air Force) 46.52 secs, Tushar Kanti Manna (Navy) 46.82 secs, Buddhadeb Bauri (West Bengal) 47.29 secs.

800m: Shyam Milan Bind (Uttar Pradesh) 1:49.93 secs, Sahil Khan (Rajasthan) 1:51.90 secs, MD Mahasin (West Bengal) 1:53.51 secs.

5,000m: Ravi Gulia (Railway Sports) 14:09.94 secs, Ajay (Haryana) 14:19.79 secs, Satish Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 14:23.80 secs.

Discus throw: Ujjwal (Haryana) 48.57m, Nirmal Jena (Odisha) 46.71m, Harpreet Singh (Punjab) 43.87m.

Javelin throw: Anil Rohidas (All India Police) 62.55m, Amit Majumder (West Bengal) 62.18m, Manish Singh (Bihar) 61.01m.

Long jump: Jiwanmukti Bilung (Odisha) 7.28m, Bhupender Singh (Railway Sports) 7.17m, Hemanga Borgohain (Assam) 7.07m.

Women:

100m: Mousumi Roy Uttam (Odisha) 12.06 secs, Swathi Rongali (JSW) 12.20 secs, Tamashree Mishra (West Bengal) 12.32 secs.

400m: Punitha Durairajan (Tamil Nadu) 56.11 secs, Aditi Banerjee (West Bengal) 56.96 secs, Gurdeep Kaur (Punjab) 58.30 secs.

5,000m: Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) 16:47.16 secs, Harmilan Bains (Chandigarh) 16:47.43 secs, Sonam Parmar (IOCL) 16:49.34 secs.

Long jump: Rimpi (Assam) 6.28m, Munmun (Assam) 5.88m, Bidisha Kundu (West Bengal) 5.85m.

U20: Men:

100m: Tipan Das (West Bengal) 10.96 secs, Mohit Mistry (West Bengal) 11.00 secs, Koushik Gogoi (Assam) 11.09 secs

200m: Mohammad Reyan (Odisha) 22.42 secs, Lastly Suchiang (Meghalaya) 22.50 secs, Yiarmanwill R (Meghalaya) 22.81 secs.

5,000m: Gopi Saroj (Karnataka) 14:50.24 secs, Balaram Mandal (West Bengal) 15:33.82 secs, Neeraj Negi (Uttarakhand) 16:50.25 secs.

Long jump: Jyotishman B (Assam) 6.81m, Sanoyaj Mondal (West Bengal) 6.79m, Soham Kumar Biswas (West Bengal) 6.76m.

Javelin throw: Debashish Adhikary (West Bengal) 63.17m, Manoj S Chavan (Maharashtra) 61.55m, Narugopal Biswas (West Bengal) 59.39m.

U20

Women:

100m: Archita Banerjee (West Bengal) 12.13 secs, Anushka Kar (West Bengal) 12.20, Riya Roy (West Bengal) 12.85 secs.

--IANS

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