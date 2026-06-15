India and Australia discuss bilateral skill cooperation

Canberra, June 15 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India (HCI) in Canberra and Australia's Minister for Skills and Training on Monday met and discussed the ongoing bilateral skills cooperation between both countries.

“High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh paid an introductory call on Australian Minister for Skills and Training Hon Andrew Giles,” the High Commission of India, Canberra wrote on X.

“They discussed ongoing bilateral skills cooperation which is a key pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and ways to strengthen it further for mutual benefit of both countries,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the High Commissioner also met with Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria and discussed deepening India–Victoria ties across several sectors.

“The High Commissioner of India, Nagesh Singh, had a warm and productive meeting with Hon. Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria. Discussions focused on deepening India–Victoria ties across trade, education, innovation, skills, culture and diaspora engagement,” the High Commission wrote on X.

“India and Victoria share a vibrant partnership, anchored in a dynamic Indian diaspora and growing institutional linkages,” it added.

In December, India and Australia convened a substantive bilateral dialogue to advance cooperation in skills development, workforce mobility, and the rapidly growing sports economy as part of the 3rd Australia–India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting in New Delhi.

The bilateral meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary and Andrew Giles.

According to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the deliberations acknowledged the strong upward trajectory in India–Australia relations and reinforced the need to translate this momentum into well-structured pathways for the movement of skilled professionals.

“Both sides agreed to accelerate operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) mechanism and to co-design bridge courses that align competencies and facilitate seamless mobility. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing skilled workers for global standards in advanced construction, given Australia’s infrastructure expansion ahead of major sporting events,” stated the Ministry.

–IANS

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