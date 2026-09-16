‘Pratap’ director says the film explores the conflict between duty and justice

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Sachin Saraf, the writer and director of the upcoming thriller ‘Pratap’ has said that the film explores the theme about the conflict between duty and justice.

The film stars Amit Sadh in the titular role of a decorated encounter specialist whose world turns upside down when he finds himself facing the very law he once enforced. The intriguing premise sets the stage for a tense thriller built around duty, loyalties and the battle between the law and those entrusted to uphold it. The first look of the film was unveiled on Wednesday.

Talking about the film, Sachin Saraf, Writer & Director of the film, said, “Pratap explores what happens when duty and justice come into conflict. Amit Sadh has brought immense intensity to the role, and I’m excited for audiences to experience the film in cinemas”.

The intense first-look poster puts Amit Sadh front and centre in a commanding cop avatar, gun drawn, surrounded by a fractured world that immediately hints at conflict, danger and a story where nothing may be quite as it seems.

The film also features a formidable ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milind Gunaji and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The first look brings the principal characters together through a striking fractured-glass treatment, offering a glimpse into the film’s intense and layered world without revealing too much about what lies ahead. With its compelling central premise, strong ensemble and an intense first look, the film promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a man who once hunted the target may now find himself becoming one.

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani under UV Films, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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