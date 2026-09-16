India 'deeply concerned' at drone attack near Mecca, urges early restoration of peace

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) India on Wednesday expressed concern over the drone attack near Mecca and expressed hope for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In response to media queries regarding the drone attack near Mecca, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the incident "particularly concerning", considering the religious significance of the Saudi Arabian city.

"We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah (Mecca). India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world," Jaiswal said in a statement.

"We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," he added.

The MEA's statement comes after Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the Houthis before it entered the prohibited airspace area of Mecca on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen's official spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said: "At 18:50 on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2026, the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia before it entered the prohibited airspace area of the Holy City of Makkah. The hostile drone was intercepted in southern Makkah," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"This hostile and terrorist act is the second attempt to target Makkah, following the first attempt with a ballistic missile on July 27, 2017. This can only be described as a disgraceful act, an attempt to target the birthplace of revelation, the land of the message, and the destination that draws the hearts of millions of Muslims from around the world," he added.

Al-Malki said that the incident was an attempt to terrorise Umrah performers and described it as a "deliberate act" intended to provoke the feelings of Muslims, Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the Umrah performers is a red line, and the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia and its hostile and terrorist behaviour."

--IANS

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