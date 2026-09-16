Gul Panag: My body has been changing the rules on me lately

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag has spoken up on the challenges of staying fit in the 40s, and how it takes longer for the body to recover with age.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her fitness session. In the pictures, she can be seen training hard, lifting weights and doing functional training.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about unlearning things that she knew about fitness, and working around the challenges of a body which is in its late 40s.

She wrote, “My body has been changing the rules on me lately. Things that worked for years suddenly don’t. Recovery takes longer. The weights occasionally feel heavier than they have any business feeling. Some weeks everything clicks. Other weeks, nothing does. But here’s the thing. I’ve been playing this game since I was 15- so for 30 plus years”.

She also spoke about how important it is to not be bogged down by the curveballs that life throws, and work with singular focus.

She further mentioned, “Running. Yoga. Strength. Endurance. Plyometrics. Getting hit in the face by life occasionally. Getting back up. Figuring out what works, until it doesn’t, and then figuring it out all over again. So, dear midlife body, jehdiyaan tu gamean saadde naal kheddda. No matter what you throw at me, I’m going to keep showing up. Because if 30-plus years of training have taught me anything, it’s that there really are no shortcuts. Not the perfect workout. Not the latest hack”.

“Not the week when motivation magically appears. Consistency. Consistency. Consistency. That’s it. You do it when you’re strong. You do it when you’re tired. You do it when the weights fly and when they refuse to budge. You adjust. You recover. You renegotiate. And then you show up again. My body may not respond the way it did at 25. Fine. I’m not trying to be 25. I’m just going to keep at it until this body remembers who it’s dealing with. #MidlifeMuscle”, she added.

--IANS

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