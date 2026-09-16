Akshara Singh extends support to flood-hit women in Bihar, says ‘I should do as much as I can’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has extended support to women affected by the floods in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Akshara said she personally visited the flood-affected areas and witnessed the difficulties faced by women. She stated that she felt it was her responsibility to help people in the state. “Women are facing a lot of problems. I went yesterday and saw it personally. So, being a female, the things that I felt I should help, especially women, I have done it from my side, a small help,” she said.

The actress added that she hoped to become more capable so that she could do more for people in need. “I want God to make me a little more capable so that I can do more for people,” she said.

Akshara also spoke about her emotional connection with Bihar and said that whatever identity and recognition she has achieved is because of the people of the state. Expressing the same, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I came because I am a daughter of Bihar. I feel that it is my responsibility. My identity, name and status, whatever I have achieved, this is the gift of people.” Akshara also urged more people to come forward and extend help to those affected by the floods.

“I should do as much as I can. So, I have fulfilled my responsibility and I want more things to spread and this message should reach more people so that more people come forward and help,” she added.

Floods in Bihar have reportedly affected nearly five million people. After heavy rainfall, all seven major rivers in the state were flowing above their “danger level” on September 16, according to the state Water Resources Department.

The affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.

The worst-affected areas are mainly located along the banks of the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Bagmati rivers, which have continued to flow above their danger levels.

--IANS

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