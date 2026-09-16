September 16, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

Akshara Singh extends support to flood-hit women in Bihar, says ‘I should do as much as I can’

Akshara Singh extends support to flood-hit women in Bihar, says ‘I should do as much as I can’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has extended support to women affected by the floods in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Akshara said she personally visited the flood-affected areas and witnessed the difficulties faced by women. She stated that she felt it was her responsibility to help people in the state. “Women are facing a lot of problems. I went yesterday and saw it personally. So, being a female, the things that I felt I should help, especially women, I have done it from my side, a small help,” she said.

The actress added that she hoped to become more capable so that she could do more for people in need. “I want God to make me a little more capable so that I can do more for people,” she said.

Akshara also spoke about her emotional connection with Bihar and said that whatever identity and recognition she has achieved is because of the people of the state. Expressing the same, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I came because I am a daughter of Bihar. I feel that it is my responsibility. My identity, name and status, whatever I have achieved, this is the gift of people.” Akshara also urged more people to come forward and extend help to those affected by the floods.

“I should do as much as I can. So, I have fulfilled my responsibility and I want more things to spread and this message should reach more people so that more people come forward and help,” she added.

Floods in Bihar have reportedly affected nearly five million people. After heavy rainfall, all seven major rivers in the state were flowing above their “danger level” on September 16, according to the state Water Resources Department.

The affected districts include Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.

The worst-affected areas are mainly located along the banks of the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Bagmati rivers, which have continued to flow above their danger levels.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Strong EV uptake positions India for next phase of manufacturing growth: Report

Strong EV uptake positions India for next phase of manufacturing growth: Report

‘Pratap’ director says the film explores the conflict between duty and justice

‘Pratap’ director says the film explores the conflict between duty and justice

India 'deeply concerned' at drone attack near Mecca, urges early restoration of peace

India 'deeply concerned' at drone attack near Mecca, urges early restoration of peace

Akshara Singh extends support to flood-hit women in Bihar, says ‘I should do as much as I can’

Akshara Singh extends support to flood-hit women in Bihar, says ‘I should do as much as I can’

‘It hit me everywhere’: Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham reveals painful attempt at Surya’s Supla shot (Credit: Olympics.com)

‘It hit me everywhere’: Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham reveals painful attempt at Surya’s Supla shot

Gul Panag: My body has been changing the rules on me lately

Gul Panag: My body has been changing the rules on me lately

'World Cup finish gave India belief they can match the best', says Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

World Cup finish gave India belief they can match the best, says Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

CM Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal

CM Rekha Gupta unveils Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal

'Deeply alarming': Rights body on rising violence against women, children in Bangladesh

'Deeply alarming': Rights body on rising violence against women, children in Bangladesh

Shagun Sharma on new show ‘Queen’: ‘It allows me to explore a world very different from what I’ve done before’

Shagun Sharma on new show ‘Queen’: ‘It allows me to explore a world very different from what I’ve done before’