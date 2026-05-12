Shabnim Ismail returns as South Africa name squad for Women’s T20 WC 2026

Johannesburg, May 12 (IANS) Veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has reversed her retirement and returned to the South African women’s side as the Proteas announced their 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The 37-year-old, who last represented South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town, adds vast experience to the Laura Wolvaardt-led squad with 113 T20I appearances and a national record 123 wickets to her name.

South Africa have also welcomed back experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Dané van Niekerk after recovering from illness and a calf injury, respectively, while wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso returns from the wrist injury that ruled her out of the recent T20I series against India.

Young all-rounder Kayla Reyneke earned her maiden senior World Cup call-up following a breakthrough international season. The former South Africa U19 captain impressed during the 2025/26 campaign, averaging 53 with the bat and claiming five wickets in her first nine T20 internationals.

The remainder of the squad includes Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloé Tryon. Meanwhile, the bowling attack features seamers Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune, as well as spin queen Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Proteas Women head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said, “We’re excited for the big show ahead, and I think the players have really put in the work over the last few months. The 4-1 series win against India gave us a lot of confidence, but there are still final touch-ups we need to make before the World Cup starts.

“Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group. We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We’re also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dané and Karabo available again.

“Every team goes to a World Cup wanting to win it, and we are no different, but for us it’s about staying in love with the process, taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament advances,” she added.

South Africa will leave for England on May 25 for a preparatory camp in Arundel, where they will play Australia in three training matches before opening their World Cup campaign against the same opponents in Manchester on June 13.

South Africa Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Dané van Niekerk.

--IANS

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