June 19, 2026 9:50 AM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi wishes brother Baba Azmi & SIL Tanvi Azmi on 41st wedding anniversary

Shabana Azmi wishes brother Baba Azmi & SIL Tanvi Azmi on 41st wedding

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi wished her brother, cinematographer-filmmaker Baba Azmi and actress sister-in-law Tanvi Azmi as they celebrated their 41 years of marriage on June 18.

Shabana took to her social media account to share a heartwarming picture of the couple on their anniversary. In the picture shared by the doting sister, Baba Azmi and Tanvi Azmi are seen posing for the picture with a bright smile on their faces.

Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote, "Happy 41st wedding anniversary Tanve and Baba. Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar aur duayein." (Stay blessed, stay happy. Lots of love and prayers)

For the uninitiated, Baba Azmi is a noted cinematographer and filmmaker in the Bollywood industry.

He has been associated with many superhits as a cinematographer, including 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Dil', 'Pukar' and 'Ishq Vishk'.

Talking about Tanvi Azmi, over a career spanning many decades, the actress has appeared in projects such as 'Akele Hum Akele Tum', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Thappad', 'Tribhanga' and 'Dil Dosti Etc'.

The veteran actress also has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Bajirao Mastani'.

For the uninitiated, Tanvi essayed the role of Ranveer Singh's mother in the movie.

Baba Azmi and Shabana Azmi are the children of legendary poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi.

Shabana is often seen hosting intimate gatherings where she pays tribute to her legendary father by reciting his poems and shayari.

Talking about Shabana Azmi, she has been a part of the entertainment industry for over five decades and is touted as one of the finest actors of the industry. On the personal front, she is married to renowned screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

–IANS

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