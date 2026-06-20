Shabana Azmi shares heartwarming glimpse of being serenaded by two ‘favourite people’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Saturday shared a heartwarming glimpse of a special musical moment, where she was serenaded by two of her favourite people.

Taking to Instagram, she offered a peek into the intimate and joyful gathering. Shabana posted a candid image featuring her and her husband Javed Akhtar, along with singer Shankar Mahadevan. In the photo, Javed and Shankar can be seen smiling while holding microphones in their hands. Shabana is seen beaming with joy as she sits between them. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "How wonderful to be serenaded by two of my favourite people @jaduakhtar @shankar.mahadevan.”

A few days ago, the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actress had dropped a glimpse from a musical gathering featuring Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant. Describing the celebration as a “joyous family wedding,” Azmi expressed her happiness at spending two memorable days surrounded by some of the most celebrated names in music. In the video shared by the actress, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant were seen performing together, while Javed Akhtar was also present at the event. Shabana Azmi was seen enjoying the musical evening.

Sharing a video, Shabana had written, “If music be the food of love Eat On!.” Thank you #Eatopia and @malgudi.uae for the blissful 2 days spent celebrating the opening of @malgudi.uae in Dubai and AbuDhabi with a bunch of friends from the music world. @shankar.mahadevan and family the warmth and love Sangeeta you Sid Shivam ooze out of every pore of your being is unparalleled. Same goes for Ram and Sigdha! This trip has been like a joyous family wedding .. will remain one of our most precious memories. Bless you.”(sic)

On the professional front, the National Award-winning actress is set to showcase a new side of her career with Awarapan 2, where she will be seen in an antagonist role for the first time. Producer Vishesh Bhatt announced the development on social media by sharing a picture with the actress.

--IANS

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