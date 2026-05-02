Shabana Azmi shares a candid pic of Dia Mirza with her six year-old son engrossed in conversation

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, on Saturday took to her social media account to share a heartwarming and candid moment featuring actress Dia Mirza and her six year-old son Avyaan

The actress also gave fans a glimpse into an intimate afternoon spent in the company of close friends.

Taking to her social media account, Shabana posted a beautiful picture that captured Dia Mirza sharing a joyful conversation with her six-year-old son Avyaan.

Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote, “Such a lovely moment captured! #Dia Mirza with her son #Avyaan whilst #Anita Dongre and I are engrossed in conversation. Lovely afternoon spent with 30 odd striking women bonding together over delicious food and spirited conversation.”

In the picture, Dia is seen seated close to little Avyaan, holding his hands as both exchange bright smiles and appear engrossed in an adorable conversation.

The actress recently shared glimpses from a warm and intimate get-together with her close friends, celebrating the power of sisterhood.

In the opening picture, Dia is seen sharing a heartfelt hug with one of her friends. The gathering was attended by friends including Kalki Koechlin, Shabana Azmi, Shibani Dandekar, Sayani Gupta and others, who came together for an afternoon of conversations.

Dia captioned the post, “An afternoon that felt like a warm, steady embrace… Sisterhood is power. It is how we heal, rebuild, and restore what the world has forgotten. Here’s to each other. Always.”

The actress in the video was heard saying that also that women often don’t need too much time or elaborate plans to reconnect, which they should be doing more often.

–IANS

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