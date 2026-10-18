October 18, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi relives 'Fire' days as she drops throwback pic with Deepa Mehta & Nandita Das

Shabana Azmi relives 'Fire' days as she drops throwback pic with Deepa Mehta & Nandita Das

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi turned back the clock and revisited a precious old memory from the time her critically acclaimed drama 'Fire' was released in Spain.

Shabana took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday and published a photo with the director of 'Fire' Deepa Mehta, and her co-star Nandita Das. The old photo showed the three ladies having a blast, flaunting their infectious smiles for the camera.

"With #Deepa Mehta and #Nandita Das. Having a ball at the release of #Fire in Spain. (sic)," the veteran actress wrote the caption of the post.

In April, Shabana reunited with the team of her 1996 release, Nandita and Deepa.

In the photo shared by the veteran actress on her official account, Shabana was seen twinning with Deepa in black attire with identical dupattas, whereas Nandita wore a beautiful yellow saree. Standing in the middle of Shabana and Deepa, Nandita had her hands around the two of them.

"#Deepa Mehta and I are wearing identical dupattas by sheer coincidence ! Shukr hai #Nandita Das is in yellow !," she wrote the caption.

"Fire" is the first installment in Deepa Mehta's Elements trilogy, which includes "Earth" (1998) and "Water" (2005).

The story of the drama is believed to be loosely inspired by Ismat Chughtai's 1942 story, "Lihaaf" ("The Quilt").

It is further credited with being the one of the primary mainstream Hindi films that openly talked about a lesbian relationship.

After the movie reached the audience, it led to many protests, resulting in a public dialogue around homosexuality and freedom of speech.

Backed under the banner of Kaleidoscope Entertainment, along with Trial by Fire Films, Oscar-winning composer, A. R. Rahman has provided the tunes for the movie.

With Giles Nuttgens as the cinematographer, the editing department has been headed by Barry Farrell.

--IANS

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