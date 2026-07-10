July 10, 2026 9:35 AM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi hilariously reveals niece, nephew finally noticed her after Steven Spielberg's 'Halo'

Shabana Azmi hilariously reveals niece, nephew finally noticed her after Steven Spielberg's 'Halo'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi has revealed a funny family anecdote saying that her niece Meghna and nephew Viraaj barely paid her any attention until they discovered she was working with legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Shabana shared an adorable image of herself cuddling her “lovely bachchas” and how she was noticed by them in the science fiction series “Halo,” starring Pablo Schreiber.

“My lovely bachchas niece Meghna and nephew Viraaj who never gave me the time of day till he got to know I was working in Steven Spielberg’s HALO!” she wrote as the caption.

“Halo” is an American military science fiction television series developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The show is based on the video game franchise created by Bungie.

It follows a 26th-century war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of several alien races determined to eradicate humanity.

Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor star as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 and Cortana respectively; the latter reprises her voice role from the video game series.

Shabana will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s period film “Batwara 1947”. Major details around the film are still underwraps.

The film, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi, was earlier titled “Lahore 1947”. The film marks Sunny’s reunion with Santoshi after films such as ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’.

The narrative is reportedly adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai’, which examines Partition not through large-scale politics, but through intimate human relationships fractured by communal violence and displacement.

The story reportedly centres on a Hindu family forced to migrate from Lahore to India, who are allotted a haveli vacated by a Muslim family, only to discover an elderly Muslim woman still living inside.

--IANS

dc/

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