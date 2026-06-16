Shabana Azmi describes musical evening with Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Salim Merchant as a ‘joyous family wedding’

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently shared a heartwarming glimpse from a musical gathering featuring Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant.

Calling the celebration a “joyous family wedding,” Azmi expressed her delight over spending two memorable days surrounded by some of the finest names in music. The event, held in Dubai to mark the opening of Malgudi, turned into a soulful evening filled with performances, warmth, and camaraderie among artists. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, “If music be the food of love Eat On!.”

“Thank you #Eatopia and @malgudi.uae for the blissful 2 days spent celebrating the opening of @malgudi.uae in Dubai and AbuDhabi with a bunch of friends from the music world. @shankar.mahadevan and family the warmth and love Sangeeta you Sid Shivam ooze out of every pore of your being is unparalleled. Same goes for Ram and Sigdha! This trip has been like a joyous family wedding .. will remain one of our most precious memories. Bless you.”

In the video, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Salim Merchant could be seen performing together. Javed Akhtar was also present at the event. Shabana Azmi was seen enjoying the musical moment.

Professionally, veteran actress Shabana Azmi is set to explore a new dimension in her career with Awarapan 2, where she was seen in an antagonist role for the first time. Producer Vishesh Bhatt took to social media to announce the news. He shared a picture with Shabana Azmi and wrote, “Nafisa could only ever be Shabana ji... She came home on her birthday last year, and everything found its place.”

The post further read, “We were deeply honored to welcome the National Award-winning legend Shabana Azmi to the franchise, marking the first antagonist role of her monumental career! She brings an unmatched impact and presence that will reframe the story completely. Awarapan 2 in cinemas 14 August 2026.”

--IANS

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