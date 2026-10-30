October 30, 2026 8:32 AM हिंदी

Shaan reveals wife Radhika has never missed Karwa Chauth in 26 years, calls her a staunch observer of the fast

Shaan reveals wife Radhika has never missed Karwa Chauth in 26 years, calls her a staunch observer of the fast

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Stalwart singer Shaan expressed admiration for his wife Radhika Mukherji, revealing that she has never missed observing Karwa Chauth since they got married in 2000.

Taking to his social media account, the singer shared a video from the celebrations, in which Radhika is seen performing the Karwa Chauth Pooja while Shaan stands beside her.

Sharing the video, Shaan revealed that this was the 26th time Radhika was observing the festival.

Shaan further shared that Radhika observes a complete fast without even drinking water. Praising her dedication, he wrote, “This would be the 26th time!! And @radhikashaan has never missed a single KarvaChauth since we married in 2000. Took me a while to warm up to this custom but when I see how staunch and dedicated she is .. with the total fasting (not even water) and yet so calm and so strong in her belief in it. I cannot help but count myself to be so lucky and blessed to have such a giving and loving Life Partner. #happykarwachauth.”

Talking about Shaan and Radhika Mukherji, the couple tied the knot in November 2000 and has two sons, Soham and Shubh.

The couple celebrated their silver jubilee wedding anniversary in November 2025. Marking the occasion, Shaan had penned a heartfelt note for Radhika, reflecting on their 25 years together.

Sharing a picture with his wife, he wrote, “I used to think ... 25 years ... Silver Jubilee ... we will have become so old and washed out by then ... ready to retire into the sunset ...” He further added, “But with @radhikashaan in my life ... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it ... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun. (sic)”

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

TN CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay: Have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club! (Photo: Jason Sanjay/X)

TN CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay: Have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club!

Shivaji Satam recalls BP Singh setting world record for 111-minute single-shot episode of CID eight months after major heart surgery

Shivaji Satam recalls BP Singh setting world record for 111-minute single-shot episode of CID eight months after major heart surgery

Shaan reveals wife Radhika has never missed Karwa Chauth in 26 years, calls her a staunch observer of the fast

Shaan reveals wife Radhika has never missed Karwa Chauth in 26 years, calls her a staunch observer of the fast

Vessel catches fire in Hormuz off Oman's coast: UKMTO

Vessel catches fire in Hormuz off Oman's coast: UKMTO

Patrick Stewart passes away at 96 following brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease

Patrick Stewart passes away at 96 following brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease

Jennifer Lawrence 'came down hard' after extra crew members were on set for nude scene

Jennifer Lawrence 'came down hard' after extra crew members were on set for nude scene

Kim Kardashian stopped Kris Jenner from advertising adult diapers

Kim Kardashian stopped Kris Jenner from advertising adult diapers

Katy Perry engages in PDA with Justin Trudeau atop her expedition

Katy Perry engages in PDA with Justin Trudeau atop her expedition

Aamir Khan celebrates his 1st Karwa Chauth with 3rd wife Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan celebrates his 1st Karwa Chauth with 3rd wife Gauri Spratt

Sukhjeet's wonder goal, Harmanpreet's class guide India to 5-2 win over China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Asian Champions Trophy: Sukhjeet's wonder goal, Harmanpreet's class guide India to 5-2 win over China