Shaan R Grover recalls having a great time with 'Tum Mere Ho' co-star Isha Malviya

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Shaan R Grover recalled enjoying a great time with his 'Tum Mere Ho' co-star Isha Malviya.

He revealed that he used to party with Isha in Thailand and would even explore the streets and markets on their days off.

Expressing his admiration for Isha, Shaan applauded her ability to manage TV, reality shows, and content creation together.

Talking about his bond with Isha, Shaan said, “Isha and I also became really close friends, which I never would have imagined initially. We chilled and partied together a lot in Thailand. On our days off, we’d hit the walking streets and markets, shoot Reels, grab smoothies, and eat local ramen. It's commendable how she manages TV, reality shows, content creation, and Reels at her age. I'm a big fan and have learned a lot from her as a friend."

"It’s so rare to get to explore a country like Thailand with such a supportive team, and a huge thanks goes to Gurmeet Bhai for accompanying us as a producer and making sure we all had a great time," he added.

Sharing his experience on the set of 'Tum Mere Ho', Shaan stated, "Back in 2018 or 2019, I suffered a ligament tear in my left shoulder while training in martial arts and gymnastics. While it had healed significantly, I’m usually very cautious with it. I hadn’t performed intense action in a long time, and never in my wildest dreams did I expect my shoulder to act up on the very first take. I heard a pop, felt it give out, and realized right away that we had a problem. We had to stall the shoot briefly so I could take some painkillers, but thankfully everything settled down. We got right back to it, and we managed to pull off some fantastic action scenes that I can't wait for everyone to see."

'Tum Mere Ho' is slated to be out in the theatres on October 23rd this year.

--IANS

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