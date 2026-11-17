Sangrur/Amritsar, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, Philippines, where he paid obeisance and laid the foundation stone for its redevelopment in the presence of the Panj Pyare ("Five Beloved Ones"), has drawn appreciation from several Sikh religious representatives.

Sikh leaders have also urged the Centre to address several long-pending issues concerning the Sikh community, including the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor and holding of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.

During his visit to Manila, Prime Minister Modi participated in the redevelopment ceremony of the nearly 100-year-old Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan. His presence at the religious event was welcomed by members of the SGPC and other Sikh organisations, who said such gestures strengthen the sentiments of Sikhs living in India and abroad.

SGPC member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, describing his expression of faith and respect towards Sikh shrines as a positive gesture.

Speaking to the media, Sialka said, "When the Prime Minister of the country visits Gurdwaras and expresses his faith and reverence, it makes not only Sikhs in India but also those living abroad feel proud. The Prime Minister has remained connected with Punjab, and his respect for Sikh religious institutions is appreciable."

At the same time, he urged the Central government to fulfil its commitment regarding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).

He also called for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, saying that the matter required political intervention and dialogue between the governments of India and Pakistan.

"The Kartarpur Corridor is an important religious issue for the Sikh community. The Central government should take a decision through dialogue so that devotees can once again have the opportunity for open darshan and deedar at Sri Kartarpur Sahib," Sialka said.

Raising concerns over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, he added that although investigations had been reopened during the present government's tenure and some accused had been convicted, progress had slowed in recent times.

He urged the state government not to allow these cases to lose momentum and stressed that all those responsible for the violence must receive strict punishment to ensure justice for the victims.

SGPC member from the Longowal, Malkit Singh Changal, also welcomed the Prime Minister's participation in the Manila Gurdwara redevelopment ceremony and appreciated the recognition given to Sikh heritage on foreign soil.

Changal also stressed the need for certain Sikh issues to be addressed.

He said that concrete steps need to be taken for the release of Sikh prisoners in Punjab who have already completed their prison sentences.

Changal appealed directly to Prime Minister Modi to ensure the release of eligible Sikh prisoners and resolve other pending issues concerning Punjab.

Manjit Singh Bhoma, President of the Punjab unit of the Dharam Parchar Committee of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), also praised the Prime Minister's participation in the inauguration ceremony of the historic Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.

Bhoma said the nearly century-old Gurdwara represents an important part of Sikh heritage in the Philippines and that the Prime Minister's participation in the ceremony, under the leadership of the Panj Pyare, had brought pride to the Sikh community.

He also recalled PM Modi's earlier efforts towards the historic Gurdwara Lakhpat Sahib in Gujarat's Kutch region and appreciated the role played by the Prime Minister in facilitating the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

However, Bhoma stressed that appreciation must be accompanied by concrete action on three major demands of the Sikh community.

"The Sikh community has three important expectations from the Prime Minister: the release of Bandi Singhs who have completed their sentences, the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the immediate conduct of SGPC elections," he said.

Emphasising the need for democratic representation within the Sikh religious management structure, Bhoma added that SGPC elections had remained pending for the past 16 years.

"SGPC elections should be conducted without further delay so that a new leadership can emerge through the democratic process and represent the aspirations of the Sikh community," he said.

Bhoma appealed to Prime Minister Modi to announce positive decisions on all three demands on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab.

--IANS

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