Kathmandu, Nov 17 (IANS) Nepal has received approval to import up to 350 megawatts of electricity from India during the upcoming winter season, when domestic generation is expected to fall short of demand, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) said on Tuesday.

India's decision to allow additional power sales to Nepal during the winter comes ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's planned visit to New Delhi, which is likely to take place next week.

Electricity supplies from India during the winter will be important in meeting the Himalayan country's power needs, particularly as floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers on August 26 disconnected hydropower projects with a combined installed capacity of 431 MW from the national electricity system.

Normally, Nepal generates significantly more hydropower during the wet season, as most of its hydropower projects are run-of-the-river schemes, and exports surplus electricity to India and Bangladesh. However, generation declines during the winter, forcing the country to rely on electricity imports from India to meet domestic demand. The situation is expected to become more challenging this winter due to damage to several hydropower projects and associated infrastructure caused by recent floods.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under India's Ministry of Power has allowed the NEA to purchase electricity at competitive rates from the Day-Ahead Market and Real-Time Market of the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for up to 17 hours a day, the NEA said.

The approval is valid from November 17, 2026, to July 31, 2027. Under the arrangement, Nepal can import electricity from the IEX every day except during the morning peak hours of 5 am to 8 am and evening peak hours of 5 pm to 9 pm, the NEA said in a statement.

Under the latest approval, Nepal can import 300 MW through the 132 kV Kataiya-Kushaha, Ramnagar-Surajpura and Raxaul-Parwanipur transmission lines, and another 50 MW through the 132 kV New Nautanwa-Mainahiya transmission line, taking the additional approved capacity to 350 MW.

"The price of imported electricity will be determined by the prevailing rates in the Indian energy market," the NEA said. NEA Executive Director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said the authority would purchase electricity available in the Indian market through competitive bidding.

The NEA's analysis, based on last year's electricity demand and generation patterns, suggests that domestic demand will exceed internal production for four months, from mid-December this year to mid-April next year.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela on Tuesday called on Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and informed him of India's decision to supply 350 MW of electricity to Nepal during the winter, according to the minister's secretariat.

According to Sanjiv Maharjan, the minister's chief personal secretary, Ambassador Dalela told the minister that India had taken Nepal's winter electricity needs seriously, particularly in view of the damage to the country's power infrastructure caused by flooding in the Bhotekoshi River, and had decided to provide the required electricity.

Meanwhile, the NEA has also received approval to sell a total of 56 MW of electricity generated by three hydropower projects on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The authority will be allowed to export the electricity from November 17, 2026, to July 31, 2027, the NEA said.

--IANS

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