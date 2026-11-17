New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of adopting a contradictory stance on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bhatia cited a letter dated November 14, 2026, from the Andaman and Nicobar Congress Campaign Committee addressed to L. Kumar, the Chief Electoral Officer of the Union Territory.

Signed by G. Bhaskar of the Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (ANTCC) Campaign Committee, the letter demanded that the 2027 municipal and panchayat elections be conducted on the basis of the latest SIR voter list.

The letter highlighted confusion and difficulties faced by the public and Booth Level Agents due to the use of pre-SIR electoral rolls and urged authorities to adopt the latest SIR list as the primary basis for preparing the voter list for the upcoming local body polls.

Bhatia questioned why the Congress considers SIR appropriate in Andaman and Nicobar Islands while opposing it in other states across the country.

He noted that Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan had described the SIR exercise in the state as "good and different in process", while Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi had termed it "constitutional and proper".

"If SIR is good in Kerala and Karnataka, why is it being opposed elsewhere?" Bhatia asked.

He emphasised that SIR is a constitutional process under Article 324 of the Constitution, which empowers the Election Commission of India.

Bhatia said it was unfortunate that the Congress, Mamata-Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties repeatedly create uproar against this process that upholds electoral integrity.

He added that governments of both the BJP and the Congress, including in Kerala, have been formed after SIR exercises.

Referring to the Andaman and Nicobar Island letter's request to consider the latest SIR list for the 2027 elections, Bhatia said it exposes the double standards of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy and talking of "takhtapalat" (coup) while the party's own unit seeks elections on the SIR list.

Bhatia called upon Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify the party's contradictory position before the public and stop misleading people on the issue.

--IANS

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