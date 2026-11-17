New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced their lists of retained players ahead of the 2027 mini-auction, with star names such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah continuing with their respective teams.

With the retention lists finalised, the franchises will now turn their attention to the mini-auction, with 66 squad places, including 25 overseas slots, available across the 10 teams. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the auction with the biggest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Rs 41.65 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with Rs 40.15 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained 19 players, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Liam Livingstone, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal and Urvil Patel complete the list. With Rs 28.05 crore remaining, CSK have six slots to fill, including two overseas positions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained 20 players, with former India captain Virat Kohli leading the list alongside Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma. The other retained players are Kanishk Chouhan, Rashikh Dar, Yash Dayal, Jacob Duffy, Vicky Ostwal, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara and Romario Shepherd. RCB have Rs 14.15 crore remaining for five slots, with one reserved for an overseas player.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained 16 players, including former captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, along with star batter Tilak Varma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Santner, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton are the other players in the squad. Mumbai have Rs 32.60 crore left to fill nine slots, including two overseas positions.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained 17 players, with KL Rahul, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Nitish Rana among the prominent names. Delhi’s squad is also bolstered with wicketkeeper-batter and former captain of the team Rishabh Pant, who returned to the franchise in June this year. Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Madhav Tiwari, Zeeshan Ansari, Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam and Tripurana Vijay are the other retained players. Delhi have Rs 39.50 crore remaining and nine slots to fill, including four overseas positions.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have retained 22 players, including captain Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Tom Banton, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma, Manav Suthar, Luke Wood, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra and Anuj Rawat complete their retained group. Gujarat have the smallest purse among the franchises, with Rs 8.75 crore available for three slots, including two overseas players.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained 17 players, including Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Prashant Solanki, Kartik Tyagi, Anukul Roy and Tim Seifert are also part of the retained squad. KKR have Rs 41.65 crore remaining for eight slots, including three overseas positions.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have retained 19 players, including Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav. Their squad has also strengthened with the entry of Kuldeep Yadav through a trade. Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Josh Inglis are the other retained players. LSG have the highest remaining purse of Rs 47.45 crore and seven slots to fill, three of which are available for overseas players.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 19 players, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. Hardik Pandya is present in the squad as he joined through a trade with Mumbai Indians earlier. Cooper Connolly, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Azmatullah Omarzai and Marco Jansen are also part of the squad. Punjab have Rs 18.60 crore remaining for six slots, including two overseas positions.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have retained 20 players, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer among their key names. Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Aman Rao, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yash Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, M. Siddharth, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma and Emanjot Singh Chahal complete the list. Rajasthan have Rs 27.05 crore available for six slots, including three overseas positions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad list have 19 players, including captain Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Aniket Verma, T Natarajan, Eshan Malinga, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fultra, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Brydon Carse, Jack Edwards and Salil Arora are the other players retained by the franchise. SRH have Rs 40.15 crore remaining for seven slots, including three overseas positions.

IPL 2027: All ten teams' squads ahead of mini-auction:

Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh (Trade In), Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks

Kolkata Knight Riders: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Manish Pandey, Prashant Solanki, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Brydon Carse, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, R Smaran, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Eshan Malinga, T Natarajan (Trade In), Nathan Ellis (Trade In), and Khaleel Ahmed (Trade In).

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Yash Punja

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chouhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy and Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals: David Miller, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Rishabh Pant (Trade in), Zeeshan Ansari, Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Axar Patel.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Anuj Rawat, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Rashid Khan, Glenn Phillips, Manav Suthar, Sai Sudharsan, Gurnoor Brar, Mohd. Siraj, Harshal Patel (Traded in), Mohd. Arshad Khan, Tom Banton, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jos Buttler, R. Sai Kishore

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Josh Inglis, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Kuldeep Yadav (Traded in), Sam Curran (Traded in), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arjun Tendulkar, Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary.

Punjab Kings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya (Traded in), Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Gurjapneet Singh, Jack Edwards (Traded in), Jamie Overton, Kartik Sharma, Liam Livingstone (Traded in), Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Urvil Patel.

--IANS

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