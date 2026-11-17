Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has advocated for eco-conservation, as she said that the damage to our natural resources can be reversed.

The actress attended the 6th annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in the city on Tuesday. The actress spoke with IANS at the event, and shared that people need to do their bit in taking care of the planet.

She told IANS, “I think this issue is very important, obviously, but at the same time, it's never too late. We can also reverse whatever has happened to our water, to our air, to our animals, everything, whatever we can do, we can do something. And as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of the planet”.

When asked what message she would like to give to Gen Z with regards to taking care of the planet, she said, “Our generation is also very important because whatever has been done to our planet, is because of us. We have to take care of it, and we have to ensure that we preserve it for the next generations, and our kids”.

The Earthshot Prize, established by Prince William in 2020, is an annual global environmental awards initiative recognising innovative solutions to the planet’s most pressing ecological challenges. Inspired by US President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot programme, it aims to identify and accelerate environmental breakthroughs by 2030.

The awards recognise five categories, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. Each year, 5 winners receive $1.3 million each to scale their projects and expand their global impact. The 6th edition is being hosted in Mumbai, marking the first time India has hosted the ceremony.

This year, 15 finalists were selected from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries. Indian finalists include Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Mahila Housing Trust. The ceremony features global personalities, performers and environmental innovators.

--IANS

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