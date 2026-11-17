New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in Strait of Hormuz, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore, two injured crew members admitted to a local hospital and one still missing.

“We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT TARA GAS in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing,” the MEA said.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities.

“We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts,” the statement added.

Expressing concern over the continuing attacks on vessels, the MEA said, “The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.”

Earlier, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the tanker was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel.

“In a distressing development, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. While 24 crew members have been safely accounted for, one Indian seafarer remains missing,” Sonowal posted on X.

The Union Minister said that efforts were underway to locate the missing seafarer and ensure the safety of the rescued crew.

“We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members,” he said.

Sonowal had earlier on Tuesday confirmed that all 24 Indian seafarers aboard Tara Gas were safe after the vessel came under a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The incident comes days after another vessel carrying Indian seafarers was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf.

Last week, Sonowal said that a Liberia-flagged Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) MT Fujairah Energy, carrying six Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on November 10, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national.

--IANS

ksk/as