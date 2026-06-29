Seychelles visit filled with substantive outcomes: PM Modi

Victoria, June 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his visit to Seychelles has been filled with "substantive outcomes" that will boost ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the next 50 years of India-Seychelles ties will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared responsibility.

PM Modi also expressed happiness on attending golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles' National Day.

Sharing glimpses from his visit on X, PM Modi stated, "My visit to Seychelles has been filled with substantive outcomes that will boost the India-Seychelles friendship. I can confidently say that while the past fifty years of our relationship have been marked by deep trust and shared progress, the next fifty years will be defined by innovation, sustainability and shared prosperity. I am happy to have joined the National Day celebrations and that too during the time when Seychelles marks 50 years of Independence. I thank President Herminie, the Government and people of Seychelles for their affection".

PM Modi was on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie. PM Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015 while President Herminie undertook a State Visit to India in February this year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Peace Park in Victoria.

"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Peace Park in Victoria. Bapu’s ideals transcend generations, uniting people in the pursuit of peace, justice and human dignity. His thoughts continue to inspire our collective endeavour for a better world," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple in Victoria.

Following the visit to the temple, PM Modi wrote on X, "I would like to appreciate the Seychelles Hindu Kovil Sangam for their efforts towards the building of the Arulmigu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple and for popularising different aspects of Indian culture and spirituality in Seychelles."

PM Modi interacted with select members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Seychelles and lauded the role played by the Indian community in further strengthening bilateral ties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with select members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Seychelles. PM appreciated the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora to the socio-economic development of Seychelles. PM underlined the important role played by the Indian community in further strengthening the longstanding and people-centric partnership between India and Seychelles," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Sunday, PM Modi attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles National Day as the Guest of Honour.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation's Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years."

"India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come," he added.

PM Modi was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', Seychelles' highest distinction for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

--IANS

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