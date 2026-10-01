Seychelles' swift, life-saving assistance helps 17 Indian fishermen stranded in high seas

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) As many as 17 Indian fishermen aboard fishing boat 'IFB Sajira', which suffered an engine failure in the high seas off the coast of Seychelles, were helped to safety by the island nation's authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"Government of India expresses gratitude to the Government of Seychelles for its swift and life-saving assistance to 17 Indian fishermen aboard IFB Sajira, which suffered an engine failure in the high seas off the coast of Seychelles," the MEA stated on X.

In August, India handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation.

"Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF," the High Commission of India in Victoria stated on X.

According to the Indian mission, the items were repaired/calibrated at Indian Naval facilities free of cost and will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that is used by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

"The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard," the High Commission highlighted.

Days earlier, India's High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, handed over five laser radial boats to the Seychelles Defence Force chief, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his state visit to the archipelagic island nation in the Indian Ocean in June.

"Strengthening Maritime Partnership India-Seychelles. Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Seychelles, five laser radial boats were handed over today by the High Commissioner of India to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force. The boats will help build seamanship skills of SDF personnel," the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles wrote on X.

PM Modi paid a three-day state visit to Seychelles in June at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie, during which he handed over the 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel PS Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

--IANS

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