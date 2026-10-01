Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates squash team, Nitesh Siwach on bronze, silver medals

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian squash team for winning the bronze medal in the men’s team event and wrestler Nitesh Siwach for his historic silver in the men’s 97 kg Greco-Roman category at the Asian Games 2026.

The Indian men’s squash team comprising Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh and Suraj Kumar Chand secured the bronze medal after losing 2-1 to Malaysia in the semifinal at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena on Thursday.

“Congratulations to Velavan Senthilkumar, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh and Suraj Kumar Chand on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Team event in Squash at the Asian Games 2026. Your determined efforts have earned India a place on the podium. My best wishes to the entire team for many more successes ahead,” President Murmu posted on X.

India fell behind early in the semifinal after Abhay Singh, the individual silver medallist, lost 3-0 to Malaysia’s Eain Yow, who had won the men’s singles gold.

Veer Chotrani then brought India back into the contest with a 3-0 win over Sanjay Jeeva, winning 11-4, 11-8, and 11-5 to level the tie.

Velavan Senthilkumar took on Ameeshenraj Chandaran in the deciding match and won the opening game 12-10, but the Malaysian fought back to win the next three games, 11-6, 11-8, and 11-9, and sealed Malaysia’s place in the final.

President Murmu also congratulated Nitesh Siwach for his silver medal in the men’s 97 kg Greco-Roman wrestling event, which marked a historic achievement for Indian wrestling.

“Heartiest congratulations to Nitesh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 97 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling at the Asian Games 2026. A historic performance that ends 64 years after an Indian reached the final of this event at these Games! May this mark the beginning of many more memorable victories ahead,” she posted on X.

Nitesh became the first Indian since Maruti Mane at the 1962 Asian Games to reach a Greco-Roman wrestling final.

The Indian produced dominant performances in the knockout stages, defeating Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov 7-1 in the quarterfinals before beating Mongolia’s Ganbaataryn Gankhuyag 9-0 in the semifinal.

In the gold-medal bout, Japan’s Yuri Nakazato took control early and eventually defeated Nitesh to claim gold, leaving the Indian with silver.

--IANS

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