India and Bangladesh reaffirm longstanding ties, discuss matters of mutual interest

Dhaka, Oct 1 (IANS) India and Bangladesh reaffirmed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh’s Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan in Dhaka.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met with the Minister of Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh, Mr. Ahmed Aazam Khan, on a courtesy call on September 30th. The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding ties and cooperation between India and Bangladesh,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X on Thursday.

Trivedi on Wednesday stressed the need for thorough preparations by both sides ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and PM Narendra Modi, saying there was no need to rush, local media reported.

Addressing reporters following his meeting with Liberation War Affairs Minister, Trivedi said, “We have to make sure that proper preparations are made because many issues will have to be discussed - trade, commerce, water - many issues. We are very positive about the future.”

“It is absolutely certain that at some point in time, both the leaders of sovereign independent countries will meet. Let us give both the leaders, both the countries, convenient time. At the right time, all right things will happen,” Bangladeshi media outlet Bonik Barta quoted the Indian High Commissioner as saying.

Stressing that any outstanding issues could be resolved if the two leaders met and discussed them together, he further said, “See, challenges will be there. If we think there are no challenges - that would be wrong.”

The meeting came a day after Trivedi met Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Dhaka, where the two sides explored ways to deepen bilateral engagement and advance cooperation for mutual benefit between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka took to X and posted: “High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of State-1 for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Humaiun Kobir, on 29 September 2026. High Commissioner conveyed congratulations on his assumption of charge as the State Minister. The discussion focused on continued cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, for mutually beneficial outcomes for the peoples of India and Bangladesh.”

During the meeting, Kobir reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to engaging with India in a “forward-looking and mutually respectful” manner on matters of shared interest and for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the recently concluded 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

--IANS

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