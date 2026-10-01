October 01, 2026 9:52 PM हिंदी

India’s women's empowerment, renewable energy initiatives spotlighted at UNHRC

India’s women's empowerment, renewable energy initiatives spotlighted at UNHRC

Geneva, Oct 1 (IANS) India’s experience in advancing women’s economic empowerment through financial inclusion, digital access and entrepreneurship was highlighted at the ongoing 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), with several government initiatives cited as examples of how greater access to banking and credit can strengthen women’s economic autonomy and livelihoods.

Addressing the session in Geneva, Kamiliya Mashrabbekova, representative of the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health, emphasised that women's economic empowerment is fundamental to human rights, equality, poverty reduction, and the realisation of the right to development.

“India's experience demonstrated the potential of combining financial inclusion, digital access, entrepreneurship, skills development and social protection to expand women's economic participation. Initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and MUDRA provide examples of how access to banking and credit can strengthen women's economic autonomy and support livelihoods," said Mashrabbekova.

"However, financial access alone is not sufficient. Women continue to face structural barriers, including unequal access to education and skills, unpaid care responsibilities, discrimination in employment, unequal remuneration, and limited participation in decision-making,” she added.

Mashrabbekova urged member states to strengthen women's access to finance, decent employment, digital technologies, skills and social protection, while ensuring privacy, non-discrimination and accessibility.

“Women must not remain merely beneficiaries of development. They must be recognised as active participants, decision-makers and agents of development,” she noted.

India’s renewable energy initiatives and global partnerships also drew attention at the 63rd session of the UNHRC, with the country’s experience underscored as an example of advancing clean energy access, technology sharing and sustainable development across developing countries.

Speaking at the session, Malek Youssef, a representative of the Youth Parliament for SDG, welcomed the growing recognition that access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is essential to the realisation of the right to development and economic, social and cultural rights.

“India's renewable energy experience demonstrates how national action can be combined with international cooperation. Through the International Solar Alliance, India has helped advance technology sharing, capacity building, investment, and affordable solar energy, particularly across developing countries. We also welcome initiatives such as One Sun, One World, One Grid, which seek to strengthen renewable energy connectivity and cooperation,” Youssef stated.

“ However, the energy transition must remain inclusive and rights-based. Developing countries require greater access to climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building, while rural communities and vulnerable populations must not be left behind,” she noted.

Youssef called on the Human Rights Council and member states to strengthen international and South-South cooperation, facilitate equitable access to clean energy technologies and finance, and promote the exchange of successful experiences.

“Renewable energy is not only a climate solution, it is an opportunity to advance human dignity, reduce inequalities, and realize the right to development,” she added.

--IANS

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