Australia name Harper, Maddinson as cover for injured Inglis ahead of South Africa Tests

Sydney, Oct 1 (IANS) Australia have added wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper and left-handed batter Nic Maddinson to their squad for the opening Test against South Africa in Durban, with the duo brought in as cover after Josh Inglis was ruled out with a fractured right index finger.

Inglis suffered the injury ahead of the three-match series and will miss the first Test, while his availability for the second match in Gqeberha will be determined based on his recovery.

Harper earned his call-up after making an impressive contribution for Australia A in the recent series against India A in Puducherry. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a 128-run century, strengthening his case for a place in the senior squad.

Maddinson, meanwhile, could make his return to Test cricket almost a decade after his last appearance in the format. The 33-year-old last played a Test for Australia in 2016 and has since endured a challenging period that included treatment for testicular cancer.

His inclusion gives Australia additional batting depth ahead of the series, while also marking a potential return to the longest format after a lengthy absence.

Australia have another fitness concern surrounding all-rounder Cameron Green, whose participation in the Durban Test remains uncertain.

Green sustained a lower abdominal strain while batting during the final ODI against South Africa. His condition will be monitored over the next week before a decision is taken on his availability for the series opener.

The Test series is scheduled to begin on October 9 in Durban, with the second Test to be played in Gqeberha from October 18 and the third in Johannesburg from October 27.

The three-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Australia currently sit at the top of the standings, while defending champions South Africa occupy second place.

Both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the WTC standings as they continue their campaign for a place in the final at The Oval.

--IANS

sds/bsk/