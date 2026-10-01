October 01, 2026 9:51 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan: 10 killed, nine injured in Pakistani airstrikes

Afghanistan: 10 killed, nine injured in Pakistani airstrikes

Kabul, Oct 1 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed, and nine others injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday.

The UNAMA noted that people continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities and reiterated its call for de-escalation, dialogue and respect for international law.

"UNAMA has confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed, most of them children, and 9 people injured in airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand provinces earlier today," the UNAMA posted on X.

"Civilians continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities. UNAMA reiterates its call for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law and prevention of further civilian harm," it added.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, terming it an "act of aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles." He said that the attack was carried out in the Chugam area of Shultan district in Kunar, and the Safar area of Garmser district in Helmand on Wednesday night.

"Last night, Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in Chugam, Shultan District of Kunar, and Safar, Garmser District of Helmand. Nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed, 11 were injured, and three homes were destroyed. We condemn this act as an aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles," Mujahid posted on X.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on residential areas in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, terming it an "infringement of Afghanistan's sovereignty." He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan.

In a statement shared on X, Karzai said that he considers the incursion by Pakistani military forces "a violation of borders and an infringement on the sovereignty of Afghanistan" and emphasised that the people of Afghanistan will together defend their homeland against "foreign aggression." He urged Pakistan to review its hostile policies and plans, stop promoting extremism and divisiveness and engage with Afghanistan as a neighbour based on good neighbourliness and civilised relations.

The latest attack comes amid an escalating wave of Pakistani airstrikes targeting several provinces across Afghanistan in recent days.

On September 24, Pakistani strikes in Kandahar, Paktia and Khost killed four civilians, while strikes carried out on September 21 in Kunar and Paktika left three people dead.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Baloch activists spotlight human rights abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan at Geneva

Baloch activists spotlight human rights abuses by Pakistan in Balochistan at Geneva

Appreciate admiration and support from across world for brave Indian pilot: MEA

Appreciate admiration and support from across world for brave Indian pilot: MEA (Ld)

Captain Smit Machchhar speaking openly, smiling and laughing: Indian envoy after visiting hospital

Captain Smit Machchhar speaking openly, smiling and laughing: Indian envoy after visiting hospital

'Will overcome problems caused due to rainfall deficit': Farmers relieved with MSP hike for rabi crops

'Will overcome problems caused due to rainfall deficit': Farmers relieved with MSP hike for rabi crops

President Droupadi Murmu congratulates squash team, Nitesh Siwach on winning bronze and silver medals respectively in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: President Murmu congratulates squash team, Nitesh Siwach on bronze, silver medals

Misogynist travel curbs on women put Bangladesh Immigration official under scrutiny: Report (File Image)

Misogynist travel curbs on women put Bangladesh Immigration officials under scrutiny: Report

India clubbed with Pakistan, Australia, Zimbabwe in Group A for 2027 Men's ODI World Cup in the draw conducted in Cape Town on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

India clubbed with Pakistan, Australia, Zimbabwe in Group A for 2027 Men's ODI World Cup

India’s women's empowerment, renewable energy initiatives spotlighted at UNHRC

India’s women's empowerment, renewable energy initiatives spotlighted at UNHRC

India, Bangladesh reaffirm longstanding ties, discuss matters of mutual interest

India and Bangladesh reaffirm longstanding ties, discuss matters of mutual interest

Seychelles' swift, life-saving assistance helps 17 Indian fishermen stranded in high seas

Seychelles' swift, life-saving assistance helps 17 Indian fishermen stranded in high seas