Afghanistan: 10 killed, nine injured in Pakistani airstrikes

Kabul, Oct 1 (IANS) At least 10 people were killed, and nine others injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday.

The UNAMA noted that people continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities and reiterated its call for de-escalation, dialogue and respect for international law.

"UNAMA has confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed, most of them children, and 9 people injured in airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand provinces earlier today," the UNAMA posted on X.

"Civilians continue to be affected by cross-border hostilities. UNAMA reiterates its call for de-escalation, dialogue, respect for international law and prevention of further civilian harm," it added.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, terming it an "act of aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles." He said that the attack was carried out in the Chugam area of Shultan district in Kunar, and the Safar area of Garmser district in Helmand on Wednesday night.

"Last night, Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes in Chugam, Shultan District of Kunar, and Safar, Garmser District of Helmand. Nine Afghan civilians, including women and children, were killed, 11 were injured, and three homes were destroyed. We condemn this act as an aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles," Mujahid posted on X.

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on residential areas in Afghanistan's Kunar and Helmand, terming it an "infringement of Afghanistan's sovereignty." He offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan.

In a statement shared on X, Karzai said that he considers the incursion by Pakistani military forces "a violation of borders and an infringement on the sovereignty of Afghanistan" and emphasised that the people of Afghanistan will together defend their homeland against "foreign aggression." He urged Pakistan to review its hostile policies and plans, stop promoting extremism and divisiveness and engage with Afghanistan as a neighbour based on good neighbourliness and civilised relations.

The latest attack comes amid an escalating wave of Pakistani airstrikes targeting several provinces across Afghanistan in recent days.

On September 24, Pakistani strikes in Kandahar, Paktia and Khost killed four civilians, while strikes carried out on September 21 in Kunar and Paktika left three people dead.

--IANS

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