July 26, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah praises Pradhan’s resignation, terms it a reflection of BJP ethos

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Bhumi Pujan programme for the construction of Amul's proposed world's largest curd manufacturing unit at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded Dharmendra Pradhan’s decision to resign from his post as Union Education Minister, describing it as an act of placing national interest above personal ambition.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said: “For Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the nation, our youth, and students hold far greater importance than any position. Today, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji’s resignation from his post is a reflection of this very principle.”

Shah emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government respects the sentiments of the country’s youth and is committed to reforms against examination paper leaks.

He praised the decisions taken by PM Modi to ensure strict punishment for those responsible, expressing confidence that these measures would deliver justice to students who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Reflecting on Pradhan’s tenure, Shah noted his contributions to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of PM SHRI schools, promotion of digital education, strengthening of skill development, and enhancing industry-academia coordination.

He added that Pradhan’s efforts to make examinations more inclusive and student-centric were noteworthy, and his tenure stood as a testament to his dedication to building a developed India.

Pradhan’s resignation comes against the backdrop of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for accountability.

His exit marks a significant political moment, with the government signalling its intent to address concerns over examination integrity and youth welfare.

The development has drawn reactions across the political spectrum, with opposition parties framing it as a victory for student protests, while BJP leaders have portrayed it as an example of accountability and commitment to the national interest.

--IANS

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