Wellington, Nov 17 (IANS) Captain Shubman Gill confirmed that India will play with four fast bowlers in the opening Test against New Zealand and will have seven batters in their playing XI.

After securing a series win in white-ball legs, India are aiming to complete a hat-trick of series wins in New Zealand. Gill, who was released from the ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs to prepare for the Test series starting Thursday at the Basin Reserve, addressed the media on Tuesday and revealed that India will field seven batters and four pacers for the series opener there.

"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure, "All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have. Fast bowlers stepped up in the ODI series. We are still deciding on the final combination. We will play with four fast bowlers," Gill said at the press conference.

"We will have seven batters. At eight and nine, we have Anshul and Akash, who can bat a bit. So, we are still deciding. Nitish can bat. We need to factor in when the ball gets old, so we need someone who can hit the deck hard," he said.

Bumrah is expected to lead the attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna among the contenders. Gurnoor Brar has also retained his place in the squad after his performances in the ODI series, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released to feature in domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones will play. From Day 3, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill added.

Gill further dismissed any concerns regarding the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's fitness and form.

Pant, who picked up a side strain injury while captaining Rest of India (RoI) in the Irani Cup in October, last played in August – the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

He was already named in India’s Test squad for the tour, as well as in the India A side for three four-day matches against New Zealand A. But his availability was subject to full fitness, which was highly uncertain.

"He (Pant) is probably one of the most experienced and senior cricketers in the team. I don’t know exactly how many matches he has played but I’d say he has played around 50-odd (52) Test matches, which is a lot," said Gill.

"And you are looking at the kind of player and the kind of quality that he brings. He has scored hundreds all over the world. As a wicketkeeper, he has scored hundreds in Australia, South Africa and then this is probably the only country where he hasn’t. So he would also be looking forward to that," he concluded.

Pant’s arrival, however, gives the team management a selection headache. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who captained India A, made a strong case for inclusion in the playing eleven with a century and a fifty in four innings against New Zealand A.

Add to it, top-order batters B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal have also been proficient. Sudharsan returned with scores of 91 and 88 in five India A innings, while Padikkal hit 199 and 80 in standout knocks from as many outings.

--IANS

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