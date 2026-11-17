Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan takes a nostalgic trip down as he brought up his classic film Sharabi during a video call on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.

After contestant Bimal shared that he had watched Sharabi at least 50 times, he asked whether Big B’s iconic portrayal was natural or purely acting.

Amused by the question he cleared the air with his signature humour, recalling an earlier experiment on an older film by saying: "Kyuki apne sawaal pucha hai tho hum uska jawab denge, sahab hum sharab pee ke acting nahi kiye hain woh jo bhi hain, keval natak hain.."

(Since you have asked a question, we shall answer it, sir. We have not acted after drinking alcohol; whatever it may look like, it is purely acting)

When the contestant further praised his acting in the film, Big B humbly credited the story and his co-star instead by saying, "Acting nahi tha uss ki kahani humko bohot pasand hai woh bhi pita putra mei joh hota hai woh. Aur joh Om Prakash ji ke sath inki mitrata aur bhumika ka hai woh. Woh bahut pasand hai humko."

(It wasn't about the acting; I really liked its story, especially the relationship between a father and son. And the friendship and the role shared with Om Prakash ji. I liked that very much)

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Big B had earlier shared a candid anecdote about a kayaking incident he experienced while shooting for a film in Nepal in an upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18’.

The star had also praised acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, diving into a captivating discussion on modern cinema, astronomy, and the sheer dedication behind the sci-fi epic Interstellar.

--IANS

dc/