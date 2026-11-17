Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) The shooting of director Hariharan Ram's eagerly awaited Tamil film, 'Anbhudan Mahi', featuring actor and three time National Award winning music director G V Prakash in the lead, has now entered its last phase and the film is likely to hit screens early next year, say sources in the industry.

The film is being jointly produced by Lark Studios, which is best known for having produced two critically acclaimed blockbusters 'Garudan' and 'Maaman', in association with Parallel Universe Pictures. 'Anbhudan Mahi' marks the sixth production venture of Lark Studios.

Directed by Hariharan Ram, who earned widespread acclaim with his critically and commercially successful film 'Joe', the film will have G.V. Prakash Kumar not only playing its lead but also composing its music.

Sources say that G V Prakash plays a cricketer in the film and that he has undergone intense preparation to present himself in this completely new dimension.

Malavika Manoj, who impressed audiences with her performance in Joe, plays the female lead opposite G.V. Prakash Kumar in this film. A series of posters released by the makers of the film give the impression that Malavika Manoj plays a Muslim girl in the film.

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature a strong supporting cast including Premkumar, Sabarish, Namitha Krishnamoorthy, Hari Muniappan, YouTubers Karthik Ramadurai and Dhanush, Sun TV anchor Rakesh, and Kaviya Arivumani.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Theni Eshwar, known for his visually striking work in films such as Karnan and Vaazhai. Editing for the film is by Sakthi Pranesh, while art direction is by Meevin Vinoth.

The makers have released the first look of the film along with a detailed look book that offers a glimpse into the film’s visual world, tone, and aesthetic approach.

Sources claim that work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace and that the film is likely to be completed and be ready for release early next year.

--IANS

mkr/