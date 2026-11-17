Antalya (Turkey) Nov 17 (IANS) The Blue NDC Challenge --a global coalition of 25 countries spanning Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and the Pacific, formally launched its 'Implementation Taskforce' at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) on Tuesday.

Co-led by France and Brazil, the task force builds on groundwork laid since the third UN Ocean Conference in 2025. The coalition is now expanding its impact by launching an 'Implementation Taskforce' that will help its members meet their climate goals by harnessing the power of the ocean to reduce emissions, build resilience, and protect marine ecosystems.

This launch comes halfway through a critical decade for ocean climate diplomacy -- following a year of record-breaking ocean heat exacerbated by El Niño that hammered fisheries, coastal infrastructure, and energy systems worldwide.

By bringing together national governments, expert practitioners, development banks and institutional investors, the taskforce aims to mobilise the political backing needed to implement ocean-climate commitments and speed delivery for the next generation of climate plans in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

A first cohort of 23 delivery partners, including experts in maritime transport, energy, aquatic foods, marine conservation, climate finance, scientific research and policy, will support countries in overcoming implementation barriers and accelerating progress.

The task force addresses a significant shortfall between national climate ambition to grow the ocean economy and the resources available to make that happen, as shown in new benchmark data published on Tuesday by the World Resources Institute, Ocean & Climate Platform, and Ocean Conservancy.

The analysis finds that almost every coastal nation (95 per cent) now includes ocean solutions in their national climate plans, but most cannot afford to implement them. Over 60 per cent of these pledges are conditional upon external funding or technical assistance.

The squeeze is especially tight for middle-income countries, which hold 82 per cent of the unfunded pledges, leaving nine out of 10 projects across Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Oceania difficult to bring to life.

For low-income states, ocean climate action is about survival, with 88 per cent of their targets focused entirely on adaptation and resilience.

Globally, marine protection and food security are emerging as critical issues, backed by hundreds of specific commitments to restore mangroves and other ecosystems, manage disaster risk, and protect local fisheries. Ocean action is increasingly shifting towards clean industry, but mitigation efforts still lag far behind their potential.

Decarbonising maritime transport has emerged as a clear priority, representing nearly 35 per cent of all ocean-based emissions-reduction targets. Governments are moving to modernise and electrify commercial ports, retrofit shipping vessels, and scale up alternative marine fuels to ditch reliance on fossil fuels.

To close the implementation gap, the 'Implementation Taskforce' will operate as an accelerator for international cooperation - connecting countries with the technical expertise, partnerships and financing opportunities needed to turn ocean-climate commitments into action.

Ambassador Carlos Marcio Cozendey of Brazil, Co-chair of the Blue NDC Challenge, said, "Through the Blue NDC Challenge, Brazil and France have worked together to build a growing coalition of countries committed to placing the ocean at the centre of their national climate plans. But ambition alone is not enough. We must now ensure these commitments translate into concrete action, delivering real benefits for people, nature and the climate."

"At COP30 in Belem, Brazil called for a global mutirao. Here at COP31, we're carrying that spirit forward with the launch of the Blue NDC Implementation Taskforce. We invite more countries to join us in turning ocean commitments into action and delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement," he added.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

--IANS

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