Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has expressed her joy over being nominated alongside her late godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’.

Calling Dolly one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known, Miley said the nomination was a beautiful way to honour her aunt’s enormous heart and her efforts to make the world a happier place through music.

She also remembered missing Dolly’s calls on special occasions, adding that she continues to feel her presence in every moment.

Miley wrote on Instagram: “A couple Christmases ago Dolly gifted me this vinyl knowing how much I’d love an original. My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs.”

“To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart. This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital a cause close to her heart.”

She added: “I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees.”

Talking about Cyrus, she started as a child actress and became a teen idol with her work in the television series Hannah Montana.

Her journey in music began with her US number-one pop rock albums Meet Miley Cyrus and Breakout. The single "Party in the U.S.A.", from her EP The Time of Our Lives, became one of the best-selling singles.

She switched to trap-pop and R&amp;B with Bangerz in 2013, which featured "We Can't Stop" and her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one "Wrecking Ball".

Cyrus tried her hands in genres such as psychedelic, country, and rock on her subsequent albums Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

--IANS

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