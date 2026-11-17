Lahore, Nov 17 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Deitz as head coach of the national women’s team, with the 51-year-old set to begin his tenure during the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies Women.

Deitz will join the Pakistan squad in the Caribbean ahead of the series, taking on a role following his recent stint as head coach of the West Indies women’s team. Under his guidance, the Caribbean side reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in both 2024 and 2026.

A former first-class cricketer, Deitz brings considerable international coaching experience to the position. He has previously worked with the Bangladesh and Netherlands women’s national teams and served as a high-performance coach with Cricket Wellington in New Zealand from 2008 to 2013.

Expressing his excitement over the appointment, Deitz said he was honoured to take charge of the Pakistan side and recalled supporting the team during their historic 1992 World Cup campaign.

"I am very honoured to become the Head Coach of the Pakistan Women’s team. Pakistan cricket has a tremendous history and I remember fondly cheering them on as a youngster in Australia at the 1992 World Cup final against England which was a great achievement for Pakistan cricket.

"In 2028 we will host the T20 World Cup and our aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about on home soil. To be competitive at the World Cup we have a lot of work to do and we all must develop as players and staff to produce world-class performances. I have toured Pakistan three times previously and the love and passion for cricket is infectious and I can’t wait to be there in green working with the team," he said in a PCB statement.

Pakistan’s appointment comes as the team looks to build towards the 2028 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which the country is scheduled to host. Deitz’s immediate assignment will be the West Indies series, where he will get his first opportunity to work with the squad.

Pakistan are currently competing in the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 and sit at the top of Group B.

--IANS

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