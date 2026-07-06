Serious crimes down 4.65 pc: DGP presents Raj Police's six month report card

Jaipur, July 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Kumar Sharma, on Monday presented the Rajasthan Police's six-month performance report, highlighting significant improvements in crime control, law and order, cyber policing and investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the Rajasthan Police Academy, he said the force has registered a 4.65 per cent decline in serious crimes under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), intensified its crackdown on paper leak rackets, drug traffickers and organised crime, and strengthened technology-enabled policing.

Outlining the road map ahead, the DGP said Rajasthan Police would move beyond a reactive approach to policing by prioritising crime prevention, dismantling the financial networks of criminals through attachment of illegally acquired assets, and leveraging advanced technology for smarter and more efficient policing.

Sharma said 94,652 cases were registered under the BNS during the first six months of the year, compared with 99,272 during the corresponding period last year, reflecting a decline of 4.65 per cent.

At the same time, cases registered under local and special laws increased by 4.25 per cent, from 49,087 to 51,172, primarily due to proactive suo motu action by the police against illegal activities.

The DGP said almost all major categories of crime registered a decline during the period under review. Murder cases fell by 4.41 per cent (703 to 672), attempted murder by 11.17 per cent (1,288 to 1,145), dacoity by 16.28 per cent (43 to 36), and robbery by 19.93 per cent (577 to 462). Kidnapping and abduction cases declined by 4.72 per cent (5,211 to 4,965), while rape cases involving adults fell by 13.36 per cent (2,088 to 1,809).

Cases registered under the POCSO Act also recorded a sharp decline of 20.90 per cent, from 1,651 to 1,306. Cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act also decreased by 18.81 per cent, from 3,121 to 2,534, reflecting an overall reduction in crimes against vulnerable sections.

Sharma said Rajasthan Police has achieved a significant improvement in the recovery of stolen property. The recovery rate in robbery cases increased from 71 per cent to 79.09 per cent, while burglary detection witnessed a substantial jump, with the recovery rate rising from 9.58 per cent to 58.24 per cent.

The recovery of stolen property also improved from 10.34 per cent to 24.79 per cent. He said the police had intensified its campaign against narcotics and illegal arms networks.

During the review period, 7,195 cases were registered under anti-drug operations, while enforcement under the Excise Act, Arms Act and NDPS Act also increased significantly as part of the state's sustained crackdown on organised crime.

The Rajasthan Police has taken comprehensive and effective measures to prevent cybercrime and provide prompt assistance to victims, he said, adding, "As part of the Budget Announcements for 2026–27, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre (R4C) and an AI-enabled '1930' Cyber Helpline Call Centre, with a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore. The implementation of these initiatives is currently underway. The capacity of the '1930' Cyber Helpline has been significantly enhanced, with 53 telephone lines now operational round-the-clock (24×7) across three shifts.

"To further improve accessibility for complainants, two dedicated WhatsApp numbers, 9256001930 and 9257510100, have also been introduced. Cyber Police Stations have been established in all 41 police districts of the State, and a Cyber Helpdesk has been set up at every police station to strengthen the cybercrime response mechanism."

"Additionally, since the launch of the Zero FIR facility on 10 January 2026 for cybercrime cases involving financial fraud of up to Rs 5 lakh, a total of 405 online FIRs have been registered. The number of cybercrime complaints stood at 147,384 during 2025, while 84,916 complaints were received up to 30 June 2026," he added.

--IANS

arc/rad