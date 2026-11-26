Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in a new family picture shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai, who recently celebrated her birthday.

Shrima took to social media account on to share a carousel from her birthday celebrations, and give a glimpse of how she spent her special day. The post featured moments from her day, including a visit to a temple, flowers, food and time spent with her family.

One of the pictures in the carousel featured Aishwarya posing with her daughter Aaradhya. The young star kid was seen wearing a crown as she stood alongside her mother, grandmother and cousin. Shrima was also seen in the family picture.

In the birthday post, Shrima spoke about spending the day doing the things she enjoys and being surrounded by her loved ones. She also mentioned celebrating the evening with her family. While sharing the family picture, Shrima did not mention Aishwarya by name in her birthday caption.

The latest post comes months after Shrima had found herself at the centre of social media attention over her equation with Aishwarya. In November 2024, Shrima had shared a photograph of flowers sent to her by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda on her birthday.

The gesture attracted attention amid ongoing online speculation surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage. Shrima had clarified that her birthday was on November 21 and that the flowers from Shweta and Nikhil were a simple birthday gesture.

Shrima had also previously responded to comments questioning her professional identity and suggesting that her work was connected to Aishwarya.

She had maintained that she had built her career independently as a content creator and had never attempted to use anyone else’s name to establish a business.

–IANS

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