Semiconductor production crucial for India’s future growth: Expert

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Stressing the strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing and related technologies, Padma Shri awardee Prof. Juzer Vasi said on Friday that semiconductors play a critical role not only in chip production but also across consumer electronics, defence systems, space technology and several other sectors vital to India’s growth and self-reliance.

Speaking to IANS after being honoured with the Padma Shri in the field of Science and Engineering, Prof. Vasi said he was deeply honoured and surprised to receive the award.

He noted that his work over the years has largely focused on semiconductors and solar energy, both of which he described as essential for India’s long-term development.

“Semiconductors drive a wide range of activities, not only in the core area of chips but also in broader consumer electronics and other electronic sectors,” he said.

"So, the production of semiconductor chips and related technologies is very important," he added.

Highlighting the strategic significance of semiconductors, Prof. Vasi said defence electronics and space applications heavily depend on specialised semiconductor devices, many of which are not readily available in the open market.

Recalling his early years of research, he said his team had worked on radiation effects on semiconductor devices for space applications, underlining the need for indigenous research and development capabilities.

“Those chips were not available in the open market, so it was necessary for India to pursue its own research,” he said.

Prof. Vasi further emphasised that semiconductor production is vital even in wartime situations because critical defence electronics rely on such technologies. He said India must continue investing in research, innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the semiconductor sector to strengthen technological independence and support future economic growth.

"So, semiconductors are important, of course, even in wartime situations, in the sense that almost all defence electronics require semiconductors. Some of these components are not easily available in the open market. I will mention one example: in my early research years, we worked on radiation effects on semiconductor devices, which is very important for space applications. Again, those chips were not available in the open market, so it was necessary for India to pursue its own research. This is true in many aspects of semiconductors," he told IANS.

--IANS

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