Semicon India: 12 MoUs signed, $1 billion committed as part of Deep Tech Alliance

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The ‘Semicon India 2025’ saw 12 MoUs being signed to develop indigenous technologies in areas like camera modules, microphone buds, miniature packaging and talent development ecosystem, the government said on Tuesday.

To further strengthen innovation, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the formation of the Deep Tech Alliance, with close to a $1 billion already committed.

Initially focusing on semiconductors, the Alliance will expand to other frontier sectors such as clean energy, biotechnology, quantum technologies, and space. The minister said this would provide much-needed venture capital support for emerging deep tech industries.

He further stated that exports will be an integral part of the 10 approved projects, ensuring that chips made in India will serve both domestic and global markets.

Independent studies indicate that semiconductor production in India is already 15–30 per cent more cost-competitive compared to global benchmarks.

Vaishnaw underlined that India never rushed through project approvals but ensured professional assessment for sustainable progress. With two fabs already in place and more in the pipeline, India is building momentum in an industry where, once the foundation is set, growth accelerates exponentially.

In a unique initiative, 20 chips designed and manufactured by Indian students at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) were also presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaishnaw informed that with 78 universities across the country using advanced EDA tools, India is creating a deep talent pool that already accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the global semiconductor workforce.

India is also nurturing its design and startup ecosystem, with more than 28 startups moving from project to product. Recent MoUs cover complete IoT chipsets and camera systems, while institutions such as IIT Madras have released indigenous microcontrollers and processors. The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme has generated a portfolio of valuable IPs, and 25 priority products have been identified for development.

With an industry projection of $1 trillion by 2030 and India’s strong positioning in talent, trust, and technology, the nation is poised to emerge as a global leader in semiconductors, delivering on the Prime Minister’s vision of making India the semiconductor hub for the world.

India’s semiconductor journey reached a historic milestone as the first set of Made-in-India chips from a pilot line was presented to PM Modi by Vaishnaw.

