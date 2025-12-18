December 18, 2025 4:59 AM हिंदी

Selena Gomez speaks up on speculation about the way she speaks

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Selena Gomez feels "vulnerable" about her voice. The actress-singer, 33, answered a fan question about how her vocal tone has shifted in recent years on an Instagram Live session.

“Yeah I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing. So, sometimes when I’m on, nevermind”, she said, before switching gears. “There’s no excuse. I don’t really care. I think my point is that sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all”.

The singer and actress has been candid in the past about the challenges she’s faced following her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnosis, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an episode of ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’ podcast, she revealed that she struggles with arthritis from lupus, and that helped influence the packaging of her Rare Beauty products.

"I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus. So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication. And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realized, wait, they kind of have to be that way. And then we started to make every product with the intention of (working for) anybody who (has) dexterity problems”.

As per ‘People’, she has also answered other lighthearted questions about her health. Last week, she shared one such question in a video on her Instagram Stories.

A make-up free Gomez told viewers, "someone made me laugh because they asked me, 'How do you shave your mustache?'”. She then went on to point out that she doesn't have a five o'clock shadow, but instead the discoloration was due to "my melasma”.

“I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it's there. I totally get it. It's from the sun”, the singer explained while encouraging her followers to use sunscreen.

