Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal enjoy 'private cruises, personalised breakfast' at luxurious Maldives trip

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Television star Hina Khan is currently in the Maldives, spending the best moments of her life, along with husband Rocky Jaiswal by her side.

Sharing beautiful moments of her unwinding at the trip along with her family, Hina posted a series of photos on her social media account.

She wrote, “Beautiful moments created with love, affection and warmth leave a memory to be cherished forever. From the personalised breakfast, private cruises, personally crafted meals, and customised exclusive itinerary to the thoughtful surprises and heartwarming individualised attention to every little thing. Privacy finds its meaning here!”

In one photo Hina was seen posing with her younger cousin sisters while strolling down their vacation property in the Maldives.

In another photo the actress was seen getting all ready for her scuba diving session. Hina also shared a picture of her mother enjoying a humongous spread of breakfast.

Hina was also seen posing alongside her husband Rocky Jaiswal and looked cute in her blue one-piece.

The actress and her husband seem to have taken a break from their professional commitments after recently wrapping up with their fun couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

A few weeks ago, Hina and Rocky were seen vacationing in Goa along with their actor friends

Rubina Dilaik and actor husband Abhinav Shukla.

Hina, back then, had taken to her social media account in sharing a carousel post that featured moments from their fun-filled trip.

The couples were also seen accompanied by the members of their respective families.

Rubina’s mother and her twin daughters accompanied her and Abhinav, while Hina’s younger brother was seen enjoying Goa with his sister and brother-in-law.

Hina has captioned the post as “Friends, family and loads of love”, adding a red heart emoticon. In the photos, both the couples were seen relaxing by the beach and unwinding after months of hectic schedules.

Hina, Rocky and Rubina, Abhinav got along like a house on fire during their fun reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

For the uninitiated, Hina married Rocky in June 2025. Rubina and Abhinav have been married for almost eight years and are blessed with twin baby girls.

—IANS

rd/

