Karan Tacker recalls how a ‘shut camera’ eerily captured an intense scene during Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery shoot

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, who is receiving great reviews for his recently released show Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, recalled a strange and unsettling experience while shooting for the project.

Sharing details of the incident exclusively with IANS, he said, “We were shooting this one scene between me and a character whose name is Niharika, and at any given time, we have two cameras.”

Explaining the scene further, he added, “So I was wearing my close shot, and there was a camera kept at one corner that was shut.” He admitted that at one point, an uneasy feeling crept in.

Further, explaining the technical setup, he elaborated, “So there was a camera at one corner and another camera that was recording my close-up from another angle. Now, like for any camera, you obviously have to press a button to record it.”

Creating an intense atmosphere around the moment, Karan added, “But the camera which was shut actually recorded the whole scene.”

What made the incident even more eerie, he said, was the angle of the shot. “It recorded the whole scene from a very interesting, weird Dutch angle,” he explained.

Describing what the footage captured, Karan said, “So it recorded this whole very dramatic close-up of me from down below, of a scene where I am basically trying to narrate a heavy story of Niharika, but I am not able to do it.”

Summing up the experience, he concluded, “It was so weird that it shot like a proper, well-blocked close-up in a Dutch way, when in reality no one turned on the camera.”

Talking about Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, the series talks about the real-life story of India's first paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. The series was released on the 12th of December.

Along with Karan, Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery also boasts of a fine ensemble like Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Shubham Choudhury, and Nimisha Nair. It has been directed by Robbie Grewal.

–IANS

rd/