Lillete Dubey shares glimpses from Goa cultural festival honouring late maestro Zakir Hussain

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress and theatre artist Lillete Dubey took to her social media account on Wednesday to share glimpses from her recent cultural experience in Goa that also saw a beautiful tribute to the late Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

A significant part of Lillete’s post mentioned a tribute to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose legacy in music continues to influence generations.

Referring to a segment dedicated to Zakir Hussain at the festival in Goa, she wrote, “A tribute to the legendary Ustad – Zakir bhai (by some of the finest musicians) moved everyone deeply ... with some stunning rare photos from his life.”

In the videos shared by her, you can see musicians putting their best foot forward to pay a tribute to the legendary tabla player The show also put on display some of Hussain's rare images.

Dubey further shared glimpses of her enriching cultural experience from Goa and also documented moments from ‘Serendipity’, an art, music and dance-filled event.

Taking to social media, Lillete wrote, “Goa… meri jaan… images, images, images from Serendipity… exploding with art, music, dance and more…My curated play ‘Swang-jas ke tas’, a folk piece, delighted & amazed audiences with its wit and wisdom in current times ... so proud of all you guys in it!”

The actress, further elaborating on her experience in Goa, wrote, “Contemporary dance, visual arts – we are enwrapped by art wherever we go. With the pièce de résistance being the magnificent Caravaggio seen up close & personal in silence and solitude away from the madding crowds!”

She concluded, “Not to mention celebrations with the magnificent team spearheaded by the lovely and dynamic Smriti and her colleague Prerna…on to the next few days of discoveries.”

Talking about Lillete Dubey, with notable work in both theatre and Bollywood, the actress has built a commendable career.

She is best known for her film performances in movies like Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother… Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and others.

–IANS

rd/

