December 18, 2025 1:02 AM हिंदी

Leonardo DiCaprio says he hasn’t seen ‘Titanic’

Leonardo DiCaprio says he hasn’t seen ‘Titanic

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has laid bare a secret about one of his iconic films. The actor has shared that he has never seen his film ‘Titanic’.

The actor spoke with actress Jennifer Lawrence recently, and at one point in the discussion, Lawrence, 35, asked her co-star from 2021's ‘Don't Look Up’ if he has rewatched ‘Titanic’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Leo said, “No. I haven’t seen it before?”. The actress said, “Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good”.

Leo asked, “I don’t really watch my films, do you?”.

“No”, the actress answered, joking, "I’ve never made something like ‘Titanic’, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, 'I wonder if I’m good at acting?' I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is”.

As per ‘People’, the actor echoed that he doesn't often watch his own projects when he spoke with his ‘One Battle After Another’ director Paul Thomas Anderson in August.

He told ‘Esquire’ magazine, "I rarely watch any of my films but if I’m being honest, there’s one that I have watched more than others. It’s ‘The Aviator’. That’s simply because it was such a special moment to me. I had worked with Marty (Scorsese) on Gangs of New York, and I’d been toting around a book on Howard Hughes for 10 years”.

By the time he got that movie made, "I was 30. It was the first time as an actor I got to feel implicitly part of the production, rather than just an actor hired to play a role”.

“I felt responsible in a whole new way. I’ve always felt proud and connected to that film as such a key part of my growing up in this industry and taking on a role of a real collaborator for the first time”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Lillete Dubey shares glimpses from Goa cultural festival honouring late maestro Zakir Hussain

Lillete Dubey shares glimpses from Goa cultural festival honouring late maestro Zakir Hussain

Gwyneth Paltrow says she watched ‘Marty Supreme’ intimate scenes with her son

Gwyneth Paltrow says she watched ‘Marty Supreme’ intimate scenes with her son

‘Match should have been played in afternoon’: Fans react after fourth T20I called off due to dense fog in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

‘Match should have been played in afternoon’: Fans react after fourth T20I called off due to dense fog

hina khan, rocky jaiswal, rubina dilaik, abhinav shukla, pati patni aur panga, maldives

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal enjoy ‘private cruises, personalised breakfast’ at luxurious Maldives trip

Congress-Left tie-up uncertain, religious groups add to multi-cornered 2026 Bengal fight

Congress-Left tie-up uncertain, religious groups add to multi-cornered 2026 Bengal fight

Leonardo DiCaprio says he hasn’t seen ‘Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio says he hasn’t seen ‘Titanic’

Brazilian defender Cleiton joins Wolfsburg. Photo credit: VfL Wolfsburg

Football: Brazilian defender Cleiton joins Wolfsburg

karan tacker, bhay, gaurav tiwari, ek hazaaron mein meri behna hai

Karan Tacker recalls how a ‘shut camera’ eerily captured an intense scene during Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery shoot

Pooja Bhatt mourns the loss of Dino Morea's father, calls it a ‘privilege to have known him’

Pooja Bhatt mourns the loss of Dino Morea's father, calls it a ‘privilege to have known him’

KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka’s squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka’s squad