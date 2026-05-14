Selectors likely to meet next week to pick squads for India’s Test, three ODIs against Afghanistan

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee is likely to meet next week to finalise squads for India’s one‑off Test against Afghanistan and the subsequent three ODIs. The one-off Test will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6-10, while the ODIs will take place in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Chennai on June 14, 17, and 20, respectively.

According to sources tracking the development, informal communication has already gone out to players in contention for a gradual increase in their playing workload in IPL 2026 in preparation for the games that will follow once IPL 2026 ends on May 31.

“The selectors are likely to meet around next week to take a call on the squads. It is yet to be known if the squads will be announced on the day the selectors meet or if they announce it once the IPL 2026 playoffs are over,” a source told IANS on Thursday.

It is understood that while the batting group won’t see many changes for the Test against Afghanistan, a point of discussion in the meeting will be the make-up of the bowling group. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah could be rested from the one-off contest to manage him for future assignments.

With the Test against Afghanistan not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the names of pacers Auqib Nabi, the leading wicket-taker in Jammu & Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy this year with 60 scalps, and Gurnoor Brar can be given a maiden call-up to the red-ball side.

For the ODIs, no major surprises are anticipated, though the second wicketkeeper slot could be a point of discussion. Rishabh Pant’s inconsistent run in IPL 2026 has coincided with Ishan Kishan being in red-hot form since his return to the India T20I set-up. has strengthened his case. Another key discussion is expected around the spin‑bowling all‑rounder role, for which the toss-up is between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

--IANS

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