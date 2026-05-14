Indian U-18 hockey teams set for Australia test ahead of Asia Cup 2026

Bhopal, May 14 (IANS) The India U-18 Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams are all set to face Australia in a four-match series from May 15 to 20 at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal. The series will serve as an important preparation for the Men’s and Women’s U-18 Asia Cup 2026, which will be held in Kakamigahara from May 29.

The upcoming matches will be the first major international assignment for the young Indian teams, who were selected after strong performances in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026. The players have been training at the national coaching camp in Bhopal for the past month under former Indian captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal.

The camp has brought together some of the country’s best young hockey players and helped them prepare as a team ahead of the Australia series and the Asia Cup.

The matches against Australia will give both Indian teams a chance to test their combinations and assess their preparation before the continental tournament in Japan.

The Indian U-18 Men’s Team, led by Ketan Kushwaha, will begin its campaign on May 15 at 5:00 PM IST. Their second match will be played on May 17 at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the third match on May 18 at 5:00 PM IST. The final game of the series is scheduled for May 20 at 10:00 AM IST.

Meanwhile, the Indian U-18 Women’s Team, captained by Sweety Kujur, will open their series on May 15 at 7:00 PM IST. Their second match will take place on May 17 at 5:00 PM IST, while the third game will be played on May 18 at 7:00 PM IST. The final fixture is scheduled for May 20 at 8:00 AM IST.

Speaking ahead of the series, Indian U-18 Men’s Team coach Sardar Singh said, “I would like to thank Hockey India for taking this initiative because focusing on these young players at this stage is extremely important since they will eventually progress to the junior and senior teams of India. We have been working on small technical details and strengthening their basics because in modern hockey, even the smallest aspects make a huge difference. This series against Australia will be a great test for the team. If we continue to invest in and develop these young players properly, Indian hockey can benefit immensely over the next decade.”

Indian U-18 Women’s Team coach Rani said, “It has never happened before that we have had the opportunity to play against a team like Australia in this age group, so this is a massive exposure opportunity for these girls. Players come from very different backgrounds, cultures, and mindsets, and the biggest challenge initially has been helping them understand that they are now representing India as one team. At this age, stepping out of their comfort zones is not easy, but the girls have adapted really well. This is also a learning phase for us as coaches, as managing workload and ensuring the players remain injury-free at this stage is extremely important.”

Australia U-18 Men’s Team coach Dan Mitchell said, “Since arriving here, the emphasis has been on coming together as a team and preparing for the challenge ahead. We have always admired the Indian style of hockey, and playing against India is going to be a real test for us. It will be a fantastic learning experience for our players.”

Australia U-18 Women’s Team coach Matt Cook added, “We want the athletes to learn from this experience, understand international competition, and adapt to travelling and playing in different conditions. We also hope this becomes the start of a stronger relationship with India, with opportunities for both nations to continue growing together and preparing the next generation of players for major events in the future.”

--IANS

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