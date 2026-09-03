Seers, leaders across party lines slam Pakistan for demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temple

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Hindu seers and leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan following the demolition of an over-a-century-old Hindu temple in the country's Punjab province, allegedly for the expansion of a madrassa, while calling for respect for places of worship across the world.

Condemning the act, Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanand said whether a temple is newly built or 100 years old, demolishing it is an "insult to the deity".

He urged for diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, saying: "All places of worship across the country should be respected."

Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhavani Jagat Guru Paramhans Acharya issued a warning to Pakistan, saying: "Hindus are being constantly targeted in Pakistan, their faith is being crushed, and temples are demolished...if this temple is not rebuilt, Pakistan will be wiped off the map of the world."

Echoing a similar view, Congress MP Imran Masood said: "Demolishing a place of worship anywhere is saddening. It is unconstitutional to destroy the religious places which were built even before partition."

Congress leader Udit Raj referred to Pakistan as a "failed" and "theocratic" state.

"The religious minorities are not safe there. Christians have disappeared; Sikhs have also migrated...Hindus keep coming from there. So, it is a failed state; there is no democracy there," he told IANS.

Samajwadi Party leader Udayveer Singh also backed the strong objection raised by the Indian government against the demolition of the temple.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the situation of minorities in Pakistan is not hidden from the world.

He told IANS: "In order to expand a madrassa, a century-old temple was ordered to be demolished despite people protesting against it. Often there are news reports of Hindu girls being forcefully converted and married off, despite Pakistan claiming to give protection to minorities, on international platforms."

"The entire Muslim community in Pakistan targets Hindus, whereas there is no such discrimination in India," he added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam stressed that Hindus should be respected in Pakistan, while saying: "If the country does not stop resorting to such acts, India will have to think about its actions seriously. We have already taught them a lesson and if required, will do so again in the future."

--IANS

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