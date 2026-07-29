'We wanted to make Garry Sobers proud, I hope he is smiling down on us': Roston Chase

Tarouba, July 29 (IANS) West Indies skipper Roston Chase has dedicated the team’s 90-run win against Pakistan in the first Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy to legendary all-rounder Garry Sobers, who passed away on July 17 at the age of 89.

Co-incidentally, Sobers, considered by many to be the greatest all-rounder in cricketing history, would have turned 90 on Tuesday. "We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us.

“I also want to thank the Trinidad crowd for coming out and supporting us. It was not a big crowd, but it gave us enough energy and support to go out there and perform," said Chase at the conclusion of the game.

Coming off a 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka at home, West Indies continued their momentum in the opening match against Pakistan and take a 1-0 lead after wrapping up the contest in four days.

Chase has attributed the side's recent surge in Test cricket to months of rigorous preparation and improved team cohesion. "I think these two teams that we've played, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they're closer to us in the rankings. I don't want to say they're teams we should beat, but I think it's a more even contest between us.

"The guys are confident and over the last few months we've been putting in some extra hard work. We had a camp as well before the Sri Lanka series and I think that really helped us become closer as a unit and also work on our weaknesses and improve our strengths as well. So I think that this is the upliftment of that practice and camp," he added.

The match at Tarouba proved to be a fast bowler's paradise, with all 40 wickets falling to seamers across the four innings. Player of the Match Justin Greaves (5-27 in the first innings) and Jayden Seales (5-20 in the second innings) were the primary architects of the win, picking up 13 wickets between them. Greaves registered a rare feat by bowling five consecutive wicket maidens during Pakistan's first innings.

"I think it just goes to show that it was more friendly towards the seamers. The Pakistani spinner (Ali Usman) bowled a number of overs (13 in the first innings), he didn't get a wicket. (Jomel) Warrican bowled a few (18 across two innings), didn't get a wicket and didn't look too threatening as well. The (fast bowlers) really put the ball in the right areas and it paid off.”

Highlighting Greaves' remarkable spell, Chase stated, "I spoke to Justin about being disciplined and trying to starve the Pakistani batsmen of runs. I thought that would build the pressure, especially on a wicket where the ball was doing a lot. He got one wicket and everything just started to flow in his favour. He put the ball in the right areas.

"He bowled five consecutive wicket-maidens, which is a great skill to have because you're able to build pressure, stop the scoring rate and also get wickets. Usually, you're just keeping it tight and not really getting wickets, or you get wickets but the run rate might be flowing. For him to have that skill where he can do both, I think he's of great value for this team," he added.

The second and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan begins in Port of Spain on August 2. Chase was equally effusive in his praise for Seales, who tore through Pakistan's top and middle order on the fourth afternoon. "I'm very pleased for Jayden Seales as well. He's not been getting those big wicket hauls of recent, but to see him come here with that discipline, patience and have that determination to come and put on the ball in the right areas after not really having the best of times, I'm very happy for him."

The senior all-rounder also defended opening batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, whose painstaking knocks of 21 and 35 drew scrutiny for their deliberate pace. "He's undervalued in the eyes of the public and the media. The game finished in four days, so it's not really a big issue if he bats slowly. His role is to wear down the bowlers and make it a lot easier for the batsmen coming in.

"So even if he doesn't get that big score, once he occupies the crease for at least two hours, 100 balls, 150 balls, he's done a great job of seeing off the new ball. It's not always about how fast you score or how many runs you score, especially as an opener. It's about how much time you spend at the crease and getting the bowlers tired for the rest of the team to come in and play their natural game."

--IANS

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